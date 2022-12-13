'Dubai's ultimate bucket list' for residents, visitors to explore winter activities, destinations

Guide, issued as part of the #DubaiDestinations winter campaign, lists a range of family-friendly activities and high-adrenaline experiences

By Web Desk Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 10:12 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 10:18 PM

‘Dubai’s Ultimate Bucket List’, a new winter guide, issued by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, as part of the #DubaiDestinations winter campaign, invites residents and visitors to explore a range of recreational activities in the emirate.

The guide covers an array of family-friendly activities and high-adrenaline experiences across land, sky and water, elements that form the basic theme of the campaign. Launched on Sunday, the winter campaign aims to showcase events and attractions that make the emirate a top pick among global destinations in the cooler months of the year.

Fatma Almulla, City Branding Executive at Brand Dubai, said: “‘Dubai’s Ultimate Bucket List’ provides a range of activities that both residents and visitors can try across the city and the Hatta region, ranging from extreme sports and adventure activities that can get your heart pumping to leisurely activities that can be enjoyed with the entire family. The guide brings together the top adventures and unmissable activities that should be part of everyone’s bucket list this winter.

Catering to every taste and mood, the listed activities represent the vast diversity of offerings that define Dubai’s unique winter destination experience.”

People looking for thrills can choose from a range of outlets offering activities that will set your pulse racing in diverse settings ranging from Dubai’s sand dunes to the sea and high up in the sky. For those looking for recreational activities, the guide also includes must-try outdoor experiences and beach activities.

‘Dubai’s Ultimate Bucket List’ also covers theme parks, cultural and sports activities, and one-of-a-kind experiences that will help residents and visitors soak in Dubai’s winter vibe.

Many outlets listed in the guide are drawn from Brand Dubai’s ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, which seeks to raise the visibility of promising homegrown businesses. The ‘Proudly from Dubai’ initiative aims to tell the success stories of exciting and innovative businesses that were born and initiated in Dubai.

Almulla thanked the content creators and various talent who continue to support the campaign by contributing their unique stories and creative content about Dubai’s attractiveness as a must-visit destination. She also thanked the homegrown businesses in the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network for the exceptional products and services they provide.

ALSO READ:

Running until February 2023, the latest campaign of the #DubaiDestinations initiative encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make the city a distinctive winter destination.

The #DubaiDestinations campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Brand Dubai is implementing the #DubaiDestinations campaign with various stakeholders and the creative media community.

The interactive guide, available in English and Arabic, can be viewed through the following link: https://dubaidestinations.ae/guides.html