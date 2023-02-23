UAE: Woman sues tent company for refusing to return Dh19,000 after son's wedding gets cancelled

She said she repeatedly asked the firm's management to give her a refund since the tent wasn't used, but she didn't get any positive response

File photo used for illustrative purposes

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 11:54 AM

A woman in Al Ain had sued a tent rental company, demanding that it return the Dh19,000 she had paid as a deposit.

In the lawsuit she filed at Al Ain Court of First Instance, the woman said she had agreed to rent a big tent at Dh37,500 for her son's wedding. She then made the initial payment, with the balance set to be settled at a later date.

However, her son's wedding was cancelled due to reasons beyond her control, she told the court.

The woman then asked the rental company to cancel the contract and refund her money, but the firm refused to pay her back, prompting her to take the matter to court.

She said she had on several occasions asked the management of the firm to give her a refund but she didn’t receive any positive response.

The verdict is yet to be issued.

ALSO READ: