Look: From Sid-Kiara to Kareena-Saif, 6 times newlywed Bollywood couples went viral

Celebrities make first public appearance after tying the knot

Instagram

Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 8:37 PM

It's been a few days since celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot but the excitement from the wedding continues as fans are anxious to see photos of the bride and groom making their first public appearance.

As we swoon over Kiara and Sidharth's post-wedding snaps, here's a look at other Bollywood couples making their first public appearance after tying the knot.

1. Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married on October 16, 2012. The couple sealed their relationship through a registered marriage. After becoming man and wife, Saif and Kareena greeted the media from the balcony of the house. Kareena wore a green salwar-kurta with a red dupatta wrapped around her. Saif was dressed in a grey kurta and white pajamas.

2. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1, 2018. They made their first public appearance as newlyweds at the Jodhpur airport and the couple looked absolutely stunning. Priyanka was seen wearing a pistachio green saree and she complemented her look with vermilion on her head, and a traditional chooda (bangles). Nick wore a sporty tan ensemble.

3. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

How lovely the two looked while making their first public appearance as newlyweds. After tying the knot in Italy on November 14, 2018, the duo arrived in India in fully desi style. Deepika wore a beige kurta and churidar with a brocade handwoven red dupatta, Ranveer matched his lady love's look with a beige kurta paired with a bandhgala brocade jacket.

4. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Vicky and Katrina made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Mumbai airport. The newlyweds returned to Mumbai after a romantic honeymoon in the Maldives. The duo had jetted off to the exotic island country after tying the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

5. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

The star couple stepped out of their house and made their first public appearance post their wedding to greet media and fans waiting outside their residence on April 14, 2022. The highlight of their appearance was Ranbir lifting Alia in his arms.

6. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, 2022 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Kiara made her first public appearance as a new bride quite fashionably. She was seen sporting a black velvet tracksuit but what made her look even better was the vermilion that she very proudly flaunted along with a 'mangalsutra' (necklace) and 'chooda'. Sidharth, on the other hand, kept it casual in a leather jacket and denims.