UAE: Elderly man jailed for sending indecent videos to woman via SnapChat

The court also ordered him to pay the woman Dh30,000 in compensation for moral damages he had caused

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 8:48 AM

A man in his 60s was sentenced to three months in jail for sending inappropriate video clips to a young Arab woman via SnapChat, according to a ruling issued by the Ras Al Khaimah Misdemenour Court.

The convict was also fined Dh5,000, and given a suspended three-year jail sentence. He will then have to pay a Dh30,000 compensation for the moral damages he had caused.

In her complaint filed at the Ras Al Khaimah Police, the woman reported that she received the clips from the man who was 'trying to seduce her'.

When the cops interrogated the man, he admitted to sending the videos. Based on this confession, along with evidence presented by the prosecution, the court found the defendant guilty of the crime.

The woman then filed a civil case against the man, demanding that he pay Dh50,000 for the moral and psychological damages she suffered from the incident.

The sexual harassment, she said, caused her depression. She added that she expected the man — who was almost the same age as his father — to "encourage good morals, but he behaved on the contrary".

After hearing from all parties, the RAK civil court issued a ruling instructing the man to pay the woman Dh30,000. He was also ordered to settle the victim's legal expenses.

ALSO READ: