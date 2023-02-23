UAE: Elderly man jailed for sending indecent videos to woman via SnapChat

They note that the concern goes beyond ‘cheating,’ as the use of these AI tools could potentially stunt critical thinking
A man in his 60s was sentenced to three months in jail for sending inappropriate video clips to a young Arab woman via SnapChat, according to a ruling issued by the Ras Al Khaimah Misdemenour Court.
The convict was also fined Dh5,000, and given a suspended three-year jail sentence. He will then have to pay a Dh30,000 compensation for the moral damages he had caused.
In her complaint filed at the Ras Al Khaimah Police, the woman reported that she received the clips from the man who was 'trying to seduce her'.
When the cops interrogated the man, he admitted to sending the videos. Based on this confession, along with evidence presented by the prosecution, the court found the defendant guilty of the crime.
The woman then filed a civil case against the man, demanding that he pay Dh50,000 for the moral and psychological damages she suffered from the incident.
The sexual harassment, she said, caused her depression. She added that she expected the man — who was almost the same age as his father — to "encourage good morals, but he behaved on the contrary".
After hearing from all parties, the RAK civil court issued a ruling instructing the man to pay the woman Dh30,000. He was also ordered to settle the victim's legal expenses.
ALSO READ:
They note that the concern goes beyond ‘cheating,’ as the use of these AI tools could potentially stunt critical thinking
Awareness campaign launched to protect community members from becoming cybercrime victims
Vietnamese company Fresh Juice Tea awarded the Best Beverage Product in the Gulfood Innovation Awards for drink infused with fruit and bursting with flavour
Limited number of tables for the opening night are still available for reservations
UAE entities firm up 11 deals worth Dh5.8 billion on the third day of the International Defence Exhibition and Navdex 2023
‘Dubai Courts will issue a decision to license private companies to provide judgement execution services’
New phase of Operation Chivalrous Knight 2 focuses on the recovery and rehabilitation of those affected by the earthquake
Dreamscape, a VR company co-founded by Steven Spielberg, presents a unique immersive edutainment dining concept