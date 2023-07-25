UAE: Driver flees accident site after hitting pedestrian; arrested in 3 hours

Dr Anwar Gargash reacts to recent incidents involving the desecration of the holy book
The Sharjah Police apprehended a man who fled the accident scene after hitting a pedestrian trying to cross the road from an undesignated area.
In just three hours, the authorities arrested an Arab national who fled after hitting the Asian man who suffered some serious injuries. The man was transferred to Al-Qasimi Hospital for treatment.
The Central Operations Room received a report about a run-over accident on Second Industrial Street in the UAE. The traffic patrols promptly arrived at the scene to investigate and take necessary actions. After investigation, it was found that the Asian man was attempting to cross the road from an undesignated area not meant for pedestrian crossing. This led to the pedestrian being run over by a vehicle.
With the help of specialised devices, the authority started their search operations, and within three hours, the culprit was identified and arrested through traffic tracking systems and surveillance cameras.
Sharjah Police explained that some of the main causes of hit-and-run accidents are:
Leaving the scene of an accident and causing harm to a pedestrian are criminal offence and punishable by law.
The Traffic and Patrol Administration launched an awareness campaign, "Road Right for Drivers and Pedestrians", at the beginning of July for a month, aimed at promoting the traffic culture of road users, drivers and pedestrians, recognising their traffic rights that ensure their safety, and contributing to reducing hit-and-run accidents that may result in injuries and deaths.
Sharjah Police have urged pedestrians to be cautious during road closures and to cross road from designated places only; drivers must also slow down and give priority to pedestrians.
Since escaping the accident scene is a crime punishable by law, the authority encourages the residents to take social responsibility and report the case. They should also assist the injured, which could prove vital in saving life, instead of running away and aggravating the outcome.
