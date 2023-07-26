UAE: 7 jailed, fined Dh50,000 for practising sorcery

One of them claimed there's a 400-year-old jinn inside of him, while the rest said they were also possessed with a similar spirit that could heal people

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 2:00 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 2:59 PM

Seven people were sentenced to six months in prison in the UAE for practising acts of sorcery and deceiving others. They were also fined Dh50,000.

The UAE Public Prosecution shared details of the case on Wednesday, stating that a man reported that he fell victim to the tactics of the defendants, who claimed that they could "treat people".

One of the accused said he was "possessed by the king of the kings of jinn" that was "more than 400 years old".

The rest of the defendants also claimed they had a jinn inside of them that could "heal people", the prosecution said.

All seven of them were referred to court on charges of practising sorcery, deception, and possession of materials used for black magic. They were later sentenced to a 6-month jail term and ordered to pay a Dh50,000 fine, in addition to judicial fees.

The Public Prosecution reiterated that under Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 issuing the Law of Crimes and Penalties, sorcery and deceit are crimes punishable by hefty penalties.

The authorities also called on residents to report any suspicious activities related to black magic.

