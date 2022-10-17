UAE laws: Dh50,000 fine, jail term for those engaging in witchcraft and sorcery

She filed a complaint and said she had sold a car to the defendant, but he delayed the transfer of the registration to his name
A federal law in the UAE criminalises sorcery, the country’s public prosecution has reiterated.
In an awareness post shared by the UAE's Public Prosecution on its official social media networks, residents have been warned against practising, promoting or assisting in any act of sorcery or witchcraft in the country.
The authority informed people of the Article 366 of the Federal Decree-Law No.31 of 2021, which states the punishment for such crimes. “Whoever commits for exploitation or harm of others an act of illusion, sorcery, or quackery, whether in fact or by deceit, with or without consideration, shall be sentenced to imprisonment and fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dh50,000,” the prosecution said.
The acts include:
The following categories could be punished with a jail sentence and/or a fine:
ALSO READ:
She filed a complaint and said she had sold a car to the defendant, but he delayed the transfer of the registration to his name
Victim sustained major injuries after company flouted safety rules; workplace fined additional Dh7,000 for negligence
The convict — who was ordered to pay Dh200,000 blood money — forgot to pull the handbrake after parking the vehicle on a steep road
The victim said that the convict took advantage of her love for him and her belief that they would eventually get married
Financial expert Khalid Farooq calls on family businesses to be careful while giving power of attorney to individuals
She was sentenced to prison for one month and will be deported after serving her sentence
He has been sentenced to three months in prison and will be deported after serving his sentence
The woman handed over the stolen chain to her boyfriend, who melted it and tried to sell it at a gold market in Dubai