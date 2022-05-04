UAE

UAE: Two arrested for practising black magic for Dh10,000

The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials

by

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 4:42 PM

Last updated: Wed 4 May 2022, 4:47 PM

Two Arabs were arrested yesterday on charges of practising black magic and sorcery for money, in Ajman.

Lt. Col. Ahmed Saeed Al-Nuaimi, Director of CID, Ajman said that they received a tip on the illegal activities of the two suspects.

Ajman police confirmed the information and created a team of CID officers.

They then sent a decoy who contacted the suspects and agreed to perform magic in exchange of Dh10,000. The suspects asked the man to bring some items used in witchcraft and sorcery.

The suspects came to the agreed-upon location in a hotel, and began practising to practice witchcraft.

The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials.

The accused confessed to their crime and the case file was transferred to Public Prosecution.

