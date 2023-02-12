Dubai: Man jailed, fined Dh13,000 for setting fire to villa

General Munir extended his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohamed on the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi
A Gulf national set fire to the entrance of a villa as he believed that a woman living inside had cast a spell on him.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted him and sentenced him to three months in prison. He was also fined Dh13,000, which was the cost of the damage done to the property. The Court of Appeal upheld the ruling.
Last August, police arrested a man who set fire to a villa in the Zaabeel area.
The man said that he said that he knew the woman who rented the villa, adding that she practiced witchcraft and sorcery. He said that he believed he was a victim of her witchcraft.
The man said he went to her house and knocked on the door several times, however, no one answered. So, he proceeded to pour gasoline on the main door. He set fire and fled from the place.
The owner of the villa stated that he saw the convict getting out of his vehicle, carrying some items. The owner also witnessed him going to the villa, leaving a plastic bag and pouring highly flammable material and fleeing after setting it on fire.
