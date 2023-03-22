Rain in UAE: Young woman dies on the spot in horrific car accident

Traffic patrols and ambulances rushed to the crash site immediately, but were unable to save her

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 7:46 AM

A 27-year-old Emirati woman died on the spot after her car suddenly swerved and collided with the trunk of a palm tree, as well as the wall of a house in the Al-Faseel neighbourhood in Fujairah.

Colonel Saleh Muhammad Abdullah Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Command, said that the accident occurred at around 3pm on Tuesday, during rainfall in Fujairah.

The young woman was driving her car on Al-Faseel Street in the lane coming from the direction of the Beach Roundabout towards the Al-Dalla Roundabout when her car swerved suddenly to hit the palm tree and wall.

"As soon as the accident occurred", Al-Dhanhani said, "the traffic patrols and the national ambulance rushed to accident site, and she was transferred to Fujairah Hospital, where she was pronounced dead."

