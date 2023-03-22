UAE weather: Light rain likely; alert issued for rough seas

A significant decrease in temperatures is expected

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 6:46 AM

The day ahead will be fair to partly cloudy, and dusty during the daytime. There is a probability of light rainfall in the far northern parts of the country.

A significant decrease in temperatures is expected today. Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will reach up to 28ºC, and they will hit 27ºC in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 20ºC and 19ºC respectively.

The country's National Center of Metereology (NCM) has also issued an alert for rough seas, cautioning residents that waves will reach a height of 6ft in the Oman Sea until 9am Wednesday morning.

Photo: Twitter

Moderate to fresh winds will blow, becoming strong at times, in the northern and eastward parts of the country, especially over the sea. These winds will cause blowing dust during the daytime, reducing horizontal visibility.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

