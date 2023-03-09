Dubai: Three jailed for running fake website for popular restaurant chain, stealing credit card data

Out to change the world with their craft, Sana Sajin, 13, and Mark Mitryakov, 9, can enjoy the remainder of their expenses-paid school years at the Bloom World Academy
Three men of Asian descent have been sentenced to three months in jail, followed by deportation by the misdemeanour court, for running fake website of popular restaurant chain to obtain card information of customers who order food.
Through this, they were able to obtain the card data of an Asian man who ordered a meal, and stole Dh4,700 from his account. The court ordered the convicts to pay back the stolen amount, and police confiscated all the phones used in the crime, closed the fake website, banned them from using the information network for a period of six months, and deported them from the country.
According to police records, the Asian man who had been defrauded filed a report stating saying he saw a promotional advertisement on social media about chicken meals at a famous fast food restaurant, for which he divulged his card details to order a meal worth Dh45.
Later, the man received messages indicating that Dh4,700 had been withdrawn from his account, as well as a number of messages indicating attempts to withdraw more money – so he contacted the bank and had his card frozen, and informed the police.
A team of cybercrime investigators tracked the fraud and concluded that a person had used the stolen bank card data to purchase items from a well-known electronic application. The man was arrested in Dubai, following which he confessed abtoout his accomplices' locations, and all were arrested
During the investigation, the man admitted that he is a member of a gang spread across multiple countries, in which one group specialises in creating fake pages for famous shops and restaurants, another group works to promote to attract shoppers, and other groups work to obtain bank data.
Out to change the world with their craft, Sana Sajin, 13, and Mark Mitryakov, 9, can enjoy the remainder of their expenses-paid school years at the Bloom World Academy
Rescuers had to cut through walls to extricate former Abu Dhabi resident and children from their third-floor apartment
The new device will identify suspects even if they hide their faces, wear masks and gloves or cover surveillance cameras
Marking International Women's Day, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shared clips that highlighted how women have been breaking barriers as they reach for their dreams
The two men, Hamad bin Sougat and Juma Al Majid, are both well-respected Emiratis who have made their mark in entrepreneurship
By law, companies are required to register Emirati employees with the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), and contribute on their behalf
Fatima and her mother prepared breakfast for the police and Civil Defence daily as the team worked to rehabilitate the residents back to the tower
Deira Old Souk, set up to usher in the holy month, is open from 10am to 9pm and will run until March 15