Dubai: Three jailed for running fake website for popular restaurant chain, stealing credit card data

One of the men admitted the gang specialised in creating fake pages for famous shops and restaurants with the aim of defrauding customers

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 8:02 AM

Three men of Asian descent have been sentenced to three months in jail, followed by deportation by the misdemeanour court, for running fake website of popular restaurant chain to obtain card information of customers who order food.

Through this, they were able to obtain the card data of an Asian man who ordered a meal, and stole Dh4,700 from his account. The court ordered the convicts to pay back the stolen amount, and police confiscated all the phones used in the crime, closed the fake website, banned them from using the information network for a period of six months, and deported them from the country.

According to police records, the Asian man who had been defrauded filed a report stating saying he saw a promotional advertisement on social media about chicken meals at a famous fast food restaurant, for which he divulged his card details to order a meal worth Dh45.

Later, the man received messages indicating that Dh4,700 had been withdrawn from his account, as well as a number of messages indicating attempts to withdraw more money – so he contacted the bank and had his card frozen, and informed the police.

A team of cybercrime investigators tracked the fraud and concluded that a person had used the stolen bank card data to purchase items from a well-known electronic application. The man was arrested in Dubai, following which he confessed abtoout his accomplices' locations, and all were arrested

During the investigation, the man admitted that he is a member of a gang spread across multiple countries, in which one group specialises in creating fake pages for famous shops and restaurants, another group works to promote to attract shoppers, and other groups work to obtain bank data.

