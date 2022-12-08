Unlikely recruitment drive by ISRO at his campus, getting first investor through a LinkedIn message, $51 million fund are what the young space pioneer terms as 'streaks of luck'
The Public Prosecution in Dubai is investigating the case of a 43-year-old Asian woman who posted advertisements on social media, claiming that she could bring domestic workers from inside and outside the country. She said that she could provide this service for a commission ranging between Dh6,000 and Dh10,000.
According to the investigation, a report had been filed with the police from a person stating that he had been defrauded by the woman, who took Dh6,000 from him in exchange for providing him with a domestic worker. However, two days after he gave her the money, she switched off her phone and was unreachable.
The accuse was arrested, and it was found that she was involved in other such cases, which were not reported to the police.
During the interrogation she only said that she would show her 'clients' the maids' CVs and tell them that she would take care of all necessary procedures to bring them to the country.
