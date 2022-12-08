Dubai: 'Serial fraudster' on trial for charging up to Dh10,000 to recruit maids, duping clients

A report was filed after a man said that she took Dh6,000 from him to introduce him to a housemaid and then disappeared

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 9:31 AM Last updated: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 10:10 AM

The Public Prosecution in Dubai is investigating the case of a 43-year-old Asian woman who posted advertisements on social media, claiming that she could bring domestic workers from inside and outside the country. She said that she could provide this service for a commission ranging between Dh6,000 and Dh10,000.

According to the investigation, a report had been filed with the police from a person stating that he had been defrauded by the woman, who took Dh6,000 from him in exchange for providing him with a domestic worker. However, two days after he gave her the money, she switched off her phone and was unreachable.

The accuse was arrested, and it was found that she was involved in other such cases, which were not reported to the police.

During the interrogation she only said that she would show her 'clients' the maids' CVs and tell them that she would take care of all necessary procedures to bring them to the country.

