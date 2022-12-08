UAE: Dh100,000 compensation for waiter whose hand was amputated after getting stuck in machine

The worker files a lawsuit demanding that his employer compensate him for the loss of his hand and the pain he felt

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 7:50 AM

An employer was obligated by the Abu Dhabi Civil Court to pay a worker Dh100,000 as his hand had to be amputated after it got stuck in a machine while he was working as a waiter in a restaurant.

The worker filed a lawsuit in which he demanded that his employer pay him Dh200,000 in compensation for the loss of his hand and pain he suffered.

He said that the employer neglected to ensure safety and prevention measures to protect him from the dangers of work, which led to the amputation of his right hand.

The court convicted the employer and obligated him to pay Dh100,000 in compensation for the loss of the worker's hand and Dh10,000 for court fees.

