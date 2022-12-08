UAE: Dh100,000 compensation for waiter whose hand was amputated after getting stuck in machine

Unlikely recruitment drive by ISRO at his campus, getting first investor through a LinkedIn message, $51 million fund are what the young space pioneer terms as 'streaks of luck'
An employer was obligated by the Abu Dhabi Civil Court to pay a worker Dh100,000 as his hand had to be amputated after it got stuck in a machine while he was working as a waiter in a restaurant.
The worker filed a lawsuit in which he demanded that his employer pay him Dh200,000 in compensation for the loss of his hand and pain he suffered.
He said that the employer neglected to ensure safety and prevention measures to protect him from the dangers of work, which led to the amputation of his right hand.
The court convicted the employer and obligated him to pay Dh100,000 in compensation for the loss of the worker's hand and Dh10,000 for court fees.
ALSO READ:
Unlikely recruitment drive by ISRO at his campus, getting first investor through a LinkedIn message, $51 million fund are what the young space pioneer terms as 'streaks of luck'
Two other winners, one more from the Philippines and one from Palestine, will spend their winnings on children's education and retirement
The initiative also seeks to educate residents on the importance of keeping their surroundings clean and green
An updated launch schedule has been released for Mission 1 lunar lander
Sheikh Mohammed expresses appreciation for the role intellectuals, scholars and scientists play in enhancing human progress
Sheikh Mohamed also received the founders of emerging Emirati companies
270 participants stand in formation of falcon to achieve feat which was organised as part of the UAE National Day celebrations
Ambassador Marianne Nissila underlined that digitalisation, circular economy, smart energy, health and education are the key sectors of cooperation for both the countries