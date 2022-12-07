UAE: Pharmacy manager threatens to kill employee, her 8-year-old son; fined Dh10,000

She files a lawsuit demanding compensation for the material damages she suffered after she was fired and lost her home

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 10:27 AM

An Arab manager of a pharmacy threatened his colleague with death after she 'caused problems for him', as he claimed. She filed a complaint against him at a police station, which referred the case to the Public Prosecution in Ras Al Khaimah and then to the Misdemeanours Court.

The plaintiff stated in the lawsuit that she suffered from material harm due to the defendant’s threat to kill her and her eight-year-old son. She was terminated from her position and lost her residence as well. She said that her family was not able to buy necessities as a result.

She demanded that the accused pay her Dh75,000 to compensate for the damages caused and to pay the court and lawyer fees.

Statements from the plaintiff and a witness proved that that the manager told the employee, a pharmacist, that she caused him many problems and that if she continued to do so, he would end her and her son.

The court estimated the compensation owed to the woman at a value of Dh10,000 and obliged the man to pay the lawsuit expenses and attorney's fees as well.

