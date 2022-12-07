UAE: Pharmacy manager threatens to kill employee, her 8-year-old son; fined Dh10,000

Experts say more women have come in with mental health issues, compared to male patients, but this could be because in general males tend to avoid seeking help
An Arab manager of a pharmacy threatened his colleague with death after she 'caused problems for him', as he claimed. She filed a complaint against him at a police station, which referred the case to the Public Prosecution in Ras Al Khaimah and then to the Misdemeanours Court.
The plaintiff stated in the lawsuit that she suffered from material harm due to the defendant’s threat to kill her and her eight-year-old son. She was terminated from her position and lost her residence as well. She said that her family was not able to buy necessities as a result.
She demanded that the accused pay her Dh75,000 to compensate for the damages caused and to pay the court and lawyer fees.
Statements from the plaintiff and a witness proved that that the manager told the employee, a pharmacist, that she caused him many problems and that if she continued to do so, he would end her and her son.
The court estimated the compensation owed to the woman at a value of Dh10,000 and obliged the man to pay the lawsuit expenses and attorney's fees as well.
ALSO READ:
Experts say more women have come in with mental health issues, compared to male patients, but this could be because in general males tend to avoid seeking help
This amendment will be applied for the period from June 1, 2018 to December 31, 2022
"It was an unbelievable moment. This is Allah’s blessing," Kathar Hussain says
The authority said more than 35,000 contracts have been completed in the first two days after the system was launched
Companies should take measures to ensure the safety of workers
Two leaders discussed areas of collaboration and their interest in promoting progress and stability across the region
The two country's agencies will strengthen bilateral cooperation in priority space fields, including technological research, aerospace, education
Observatory aims to coordinate efforts to promote the peaceful use of space technology to address climate change