Dubai: Man fined Dh60,000 for transferring money to buy, use drugs

Court rules that he is not allowed to transfer or deposit money in other people's bank accounts by himself or through a third party for a period of two years

Wed 7 Dec 2022

The Dubai Criminal Court convicted an Arab man of transferring funds through a bank account with the intention of purchasing drugs to use himself.

The police records revealed that information was received by the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police stating that the accused possessed and used narcotic substances. The police team obtained permission from the Public Prosecution to search his residence and car, and obtain a urine sample from him for analysis.

The lawsuit papers indicated that the police team raided his residence and that the accused voluntarily guided the policemen to a drawer near his bed, which contained a small black box containing cannabis and crystals.

During the police interrogation, he revealed that he communicated with professional Asian dealer through WhatsApp. He said that the dealer sells his goods without meeting customers. He deposited the money in the dealer's account via an ATM, then took the drugs from a place indicated to him.

The General Department of Criminal Evidence in Dubai Police found, on examining a sample from the accused, that he had used cannabis and crystal.

The court confirmed its satisfaction with the defendant's confession and convicted him on charges of abuse and possession of drugs with intent to use, and ruled that he be fined Dh60,000.

A new penalty, introduced by the new law issued by Decree No. 30 in the matter of combating narcotic drugs substances, was also applied to him. It is to prevent him from transferring or depositing any money to others, by himself or through others, for a period of two years, except because of permission issued by the Central Bank of the Emirates after coordination with the Ministry of Interior.

Dubai Police warned against responding to anonymous messages received randomly through WhatsApp with the intention of promoting narcotic substances. The police were able to arrest more than 100 accused of promoting in this way as part of a campaign called “Anonymous Messages.”