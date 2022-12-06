UAE: Woman accused of stealing two iPhones, acquitted

He highlighted the importance of leveraging the power of transnational cooperation and collaboration while pointing out the fruitful partnership with the Emirates
A 28-year-old Asian woman was acquitted by the Ras Al Khaimah court of stealing two iPhones from a shop.
She had been acquitted to to lack of evidence and the fact that the victim did not mention the accused in his appeal.
The lawyer of the acquitted said that they lacked confidence in the evidence report.
The court decided that the conviction had taken place on mere suspicion and decided to acquit her.
ALSO READ:
He highlighted the importance of leveraging the power of transnational cooperation and collaboration while pointing out the fruitful partnership with the Emirates
Families who are not travelling and prefer to stay in the Emirates can opt for these multi-disciplinary activities for children
The importance of the ADSD is that it is the only global forum in which regulators, governments, agencies, private sectors and academics unite constructively
It is estimated that the direct total travel and tourism GDP of the top 82 cities will recover to $582 billion in 2022
Residents have been asked to give way and have been advised not to take pictures
The Sharjah Outlook Forum will kick off next year, and see the participation of representatives of local, federal entities
His trip comes in response to an invitation extended by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani
Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar clarifies how private sectors companies will be monitored for compliance with rule