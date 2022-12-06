UAE: Woman accused of stealing two iPhones, acquitted

The court decided to acquit her and said that the accusation was based on mere suspicion

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 2:53 PM

A 28-year-old Asian woman was acquitted by the Ras Al Khaimah court of stealing two iPhones from a shop.

She had been acquitted to to lack of evidence and the fact that the victim did not mention the accused in his appeal.

The lawyer of the acquitted said that they lacked confidence in the evidence report.

The court decided that the conviction had taken place on mere suspicion and decided to acquit her.

ALSO READ: