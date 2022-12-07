'Secret hideouts': Abu Dhabi police catch smugglers burying drugs red-handed

A gang of six people were investigated and monitored; the operation resulted in 107kg of narcotics being seized

In an operation called 'Secret Hideouts', Abu Dhabi Police foiled a drug operation involving a gang and 107 kilograms of crystal meth and hashish.

The police team monitored the activities of the gang and tracked their movements. They arrested them red-handed while burying the drugs.

Brigadier General Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector, said that Abu Dhabi Police has integrated strategy to pursue and control drug dealers, no matter how hard they try different methods to promote drugs.

He emphasised that the capabilities of the Abu Dhabi Police, using the best methods and modern means in confronting drug issues, detecting criminal schemes, and paralysing the movement of the perpetrators, lead to achieving outstanding successes.

He pointed out that this operation was crowned with success even though the perpetrators were very careful and had buried narcotic substances in several secret hideouts. The professionalism of the police teams thwarted their plan. "The Abu Dhabi Police are on the lookout for anyone who is thinking of tampering with the security and safety of the homeland," he said.

He added that every person should embody the concept of positive citizenship by not hesitating to report any information related to drug issues, pointing to the importance of community awareness of the dangers of drugs.

