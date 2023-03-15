Dubai: Salesman jailed for embezzling nearly Dh420,000 from employer

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 7:17 AM

A sales representative has been convicted for taking advantage of his position and embezzling Dh419,000 from a company he works for.

The man, of Asian descent, was convicted by the Dubai Misdemeanour Court and sentenced to six months in prison, followed by deportation from the country after he serves his sentence.

Case details date back to last year, when an accountant at a food trading company discovered that there were amounts that had not been handed over by a sales representative working for the company.

According to the accountant’s statement, in the final statement of the company’s fiscal year, a deficit of Dh419,000 was found. Upon reviewing the statements and invoices, the missing amount was located in the account of a sales representative who had been working for the company since 2006.

When the accountant confronted the sales representative, the accused denied that he had the amount, and so a police report was filed.

Investigations proved that the sales representative had indeed embezzled Dh419,000 – the value of some cooking oil that he had supplied to a customer, from whom he received money in cash along with a signed receipt, but failed to deliver it to the company.

During the interrogation, and after confronting the salesman with the documents showing the value of the cooking oil that had been supplied to another establishment, the accused admitted to embezzling the funds, so the court convicted him and issued its verdict.

