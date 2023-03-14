UAE: Elderly man evicted from former employer’s house after occupying property since 2016

The firm said it gave him a period of over five years after he retired to vacate the house and return the property, but he refused, despite several warnings

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM

A resident who refused to return a company villa, despite retiring from the job in question over five years ago due to old age, has been instructed to vacate the house.

The company had filed a lawsuit before the Abu Dhabi Family and civil administrative Court demanding that the Arab man be evicted from the house, and it be handed back to the firm so that other workers can use it.

In its lawsuit, the company explained that it owned the villa, and that it was allocated to the defendant during the period that he was working for the firm – which was until 2016, when his job contract and he retired due to old age.

The firm said it gave its former employee a period of more than five years after he retired to vacate the house and return the property, but he refused, despite several warnings.

The company presented evidence to the court to support its claim, including a copy of the plan and land title for the property, a copy of the end-of-service certificate issued to the defendant after being terminated from work due to old age, and finally, the letter that had allocated him the house.

After hearing from both parties, the civil court judge issued a ruling ordering the elderly man to vacate the villa and hand it over to his former employer.

The man was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

