Dubai: Woman caught with forged visa at DXB, attempted to travel with little daughters to Europe

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 8:41 AM

An Arab woman accompanied by her two daughters, aged 3 and 5 years old, were all caught at Dubai Airport travelling to a European country with forged residency visa. The emirate's Misdemeanour Court sentenced the woman to three months in prison with a suspended sentence, but showed her mercy considering her circumstances, later suspending her sentence and instead deporting her from the state.

According to police records, the woman presented her passport to an employee just before the plane took off, but the employee suspected her residence visa may be fake. Further investigation revealed that his suspicions were correct, and the visa was indeed forged.

During the Public Prosecution's investigations, the accused denied her knowledge of the forgery, stating that it was her husband who provided her with the visa while she was in their home country, and asked her to travel to Europe via Dubai.

According to case files, the accused presented the airline employee with residency cards attributed to a European country, but the suspicious airline employee referred them to the document examination department at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at Dubai Airport, where it was found that they were forged.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the accused explained she was not aware of the forgery of the residence visa, noting that her husband had provided her with them while she was in their country. She did not know how to obtain the visas, she added, and asked the court to declare her innocent.

The mother-of-two was sentenced to three months in prison, but the court ascertained that she was unlikely to commit the same crime in the future. It thus suspended the imprisonment sentence, ordered the confiscation of the forged documents, and deported her from the country.

