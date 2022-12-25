Dubai: Men jailed, fined Dh760,000 for defrauding car sales trader and stealing vehicle

One of the accused convinced the victim that the luxury car was being purchased for an eminent personality

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 1:10 PM

Two Arab men have been convicted by the Dubai Criminal Court for defrauding a car trader and stealing a car.

According to case papers, the victim said that he owns a company in Dubai which specialises in the sale of luxury cars.

He said that he put up an advertisement of a car on an online shopping website and received a message on WhatsApp from a person claiming to be an Emirati who works a prestigious job.

The man then asked him to show him the most beautiful luxury car he had. The victim obliged by sending him pictures of a vehicle which the accused showed interest in. The accused also said that the car would be bought for an important person.

During investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution, the victim said that he had trusted thee accused and that he had come to an agreement with him for a price. He added that the accused agreed to purchase the luxury car for Dh761,920.

The accused then sent him the details so the victim could transfer ownership of the car before the payment was made, which the victim obliged to. He then found out that the car has been put on sale in a showroom in another emirate.

The second man had been accused for taking a sim card in his name which was used to commit the crime. He denied participating in the crime and said that he had issued a sim after his friend – who resides in another Arab country – asked him to issue a sim card for his friend in UAE. The accused said that he was told that his friend's friend needed the sim card registered by an Emirati to be part of a programme.

The court confirmed that it was satisfied with the victim's testimony. The documents proved the transfer of ownership and the acknowledgement of the second accused was sufficient evidence.

Both accused have been sentenced to six months in prison and have been fined Dh761,920.

ALSO READ: