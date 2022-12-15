Dubai: Man claims to offer iPhones at half price, defrauds woman of Dh60,000

A Gulf citizen has been convicted by the Dubai Criminal Court after defrauding an Arab woman by posting fake advertisements on social media, offering mobile phones at prices less than half of their market values.

According to police records, the victim stated that she had no previous relationship with the accused. She had seen the advertisement on social media, in which iPhones were offered at a lower price.

She said that that she had contacted him by text to buy the phones. He agreed to send her the phones at a price of Dh60,000, but did not do so after receiving the amount. He was also unable to return the amount to her due to his bank accounts being frozen.

The man has been sentenced to a month in prison and ordered to pay a fine of Dh60,000.

