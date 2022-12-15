UAE: Gang arrested for breaking into shops, stealing cash, mobiles, watches and other items

Psychologists believe that the hectic pace of life and demanding workdays are putting an immense amount of pressure on mental and brain health
The Sharjah Police has arrested a gang of five Asians who broke into shops in the Emirate and stole electronic goods and cash, besides other items.
Colonel Faisal Bin Nassar, Deputy Director of the CID, said that during interrogation, members of the gang confessed to the thefts.
The stolen items, which were recovered from their residence, included mobile phones, money, watches, computers, and other electronic items.
According to Colonel Faisal, investigations revealed that the suspects were involved in a number of thefts in the Emirate, and after several reports were filed, a CID team was formed to track down the gang and arrest the members.
The suspects will be transferred to the Public Prosecution for further legal procedures, he said.
He urged owners of businesses to enhance preventive measures in their shops by installing high-quality camera system, securing doors, not leaving large sums of money inside the store, and keeping valuables in safe places.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the efforts of the CID in combating crime and enhancing security and safety.
