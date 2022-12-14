UAE: 36.7kg of marijuana seized from passenger at Dubai airport

Dubai Customs on Wednesday said its inspectors thwarted an attempt to smuggle 36.76 kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport.

The contraband was hidden in two bags that belonged to an African passenger.

The inspection officers suspected the two bags had varying densities during the scanning procedure, and they were manually searched in the presence of the passenger. Black plastic bags that contained edibles and marijuana were discovered.

The first bag contained 16.86kg of marijuana and the second one contained 19.9kg, which brought the total weight of the contraband to 36.76kg. The suspect was handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal procedures.

Ibrahim Kamali, director of the passenger operations department, said smugglers sometimes resort to strange tricks, such as hiding prohibited items in foodstuffs, especially those with strong smells like spices, dried fish, and even body packing.

“For this, our inspectors joined intensive training workshops and courses to hone their skills in body language and methods of revealing the various concealment and camouflage. These workshops are regularly updated to keep up with the latest trends in the field. Modern technologies, devices and equipment aid the process,” he said.

