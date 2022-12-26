Dubai: Men fined Dh8,000, jailed for theft at workplace

Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia delivers his first X'mas message after assuming office in July
Four Africans have been sentenced to three months in prison and have been fined Dh8,000 for robbing a café they work in. They will be deported after they serve their sentence.
Last July, the manager of a coffee shop in Al Wasl filed a police report stating that Dh8,000 had been stolen from the safe of his workplace.
A team of investigators collected inferences and found that three of the four accused work in the same café. They were then arrested. During questioning, they admitted to stealing money from their workplace.
One of the defendants admitted that he told the others of the location of the keys to the café and the key to the safe.
