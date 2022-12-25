UAE: Woman demands Dh50,000 from doctor for posting videos of delivery on social media; case dismissed

A glimpse of what to look forward to in the New Year
A woman filed a lawsuit against her doctor for Dh50,000 claiming that the doctor has published videos of her delivery operation on Instagram without her consent. The Al Ain Court of First Instance rejected her lawsuit.
The woman filed the lawsuit against the hospital, demanding that the doctor and the hospital and doctor jointly pay the demanded amount as compensation. She said she demanded the compensation for moral and material damages she suffered after the doctor posted a video of her while she was giving birth to her baby.
The court said that the complainant did not provide sufficient evidence and documents which indicated the fault of the doctor and hospital.
It elaborated by saying that the complainant had not provided evidence that these pictures belonged to her, or prove the existence of these pictures. The court decided to dismiss the case and obligated the complainant to pay the legal expenses of the defendant.
ALSO READ:
A glimpse of what to look forward to in the New Year
The camping destinations in the guide include Hatta, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, and deserts across the city
UAE Rescue Group has handled over 85,000 rescue requests in the last four years
They will study for two years at community colleges in North America under Adek's Khotwa scholarship programme
Ambassador stresses the importance of promoting inclusivity and pluralism at a function
Adventure lovers share their outdoor experiences from around the country
Ministry details the administrative penalties that could be imposed on recruitment agencies that do not comply with the law
Administrative penalties and fines against companies that try to exploit the Nafis scheme reach up to Dh100,000 for every citizen, if fake Emiratisation is proven