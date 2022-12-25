UAE: Woman demands Dh50,000 from doctor for posting videos of delivery on social media; case dismissed

It said that the complainant did not provide sufficient evidence and documents which indicated the fault of the doctor

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 9:14 AM

A woman filed a lawsuit against her doctor for Dh50,000 claiming that the doctor has published videos of her delivery operation on Instagram without her consent. The Al Ain Court of First Instance rejected her lawsuit.

The woman filed the lawsuit against the hospital, demanding that the doctor and the hospital and doctor jointly pay the demanded amount as compensation. She said she demanded the compensation for moral and material damages she suffered after the doctor posted a video of her while she was giving birth to her baby.

The court said that the complainant did not provide sufficient evidence and documents which indicated the fault of the doctor and hospital.

It elaborated by saying that the complainant had not provided evidence that these pictures belonged to her, or prove the existence of these pictures. The court decided to dismiss the case and obligated the complainant to pay the legal expenses of the defendant.

ALSO READ: