Dubai: Employee of car showroom jailed for embezzling Dh250,000

The man, who failed to show up in court, was convicted in absentia

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 9:15 AM

An employee of a car showroom has been convicted for embezzling Dh250,000 that he received from a customer who wished to purchase a car. The man, of Arab descent, failed to deliver the car on time to the customer, and heavily delayed completing the purchase process. When the victim discovered the employee had seized the money for himself, he filed a police report.

The Misdemeanour Court sentenced him to one month in prison and fined the embezzled amount.

According to police records, an Arab man filed a report at a police station in Dubai stating that he had been a victim of fraud. He said he went to a car showroom in the Al Quoz area, met an employee there, and told him that he was interested in a car being displayed – a car that, in fact, belonged to another person.

The accused told the customer he could buy the car, following which the victim handed him Dh250,000, and they set a date for receiving the car and registering it in his name. The accused, however, failed to deliver the car on time. The victim asked the accused to return his money, but when he refused to do so, the victim filed a police report, realising that he had fallen victim to fraud.

The police took action, interrogating the accused, who admitted to keeping the money the victim gave him for purchase of the vehicle, spending the money on himself instead.

He was then referred to the Public Prosecution, which charged him with embezzlement. The accused did not appear before the court, so it issued its verdict in absentia.

ALSO READ: