Dubai: Gang of three jailed for kidnapping, holding man hostage for ransom

A gang of one woman and two men, all of African descent, have been convicted by Dubai's Criminal Court for luring and detaining a man for failing to settle a debt with one of the accused. The court sentenced all to six months in prison, followed by deportation after completing their sentence. This verdict was upheld by the Appeal Court.
According to police records, a man of African descent filed a report stating that his friend had been detained in an apartment in Dubai's Naif area, adding that he had received a call from the victim asking him to bring Dh800 to a certain location.
When he arrived, the man was met by one of the gang members, who demanded the money in exchange for the release of his friend. The man denied having any money, and instead called the police.
A team of investigators swiftly arrived at the apartment where the victim was being held, and the gang members were arrested. While being interrogated, the victim reported that he had responded to an invite from one of the gang members requesting him to come to her residence. Upon his arrival, she requested that he return the money he had borrowed from her earlier.
When he told the lady that he did not currently have the money, he was detained by the two other gang members, and told to contact someone for ransom in exchange for his release.
While being interrogated, the female accused admitted that the victim borrowed Dh800 from her and delayed returning the amount, due to which she sought the help of the other two gang members to help her retrieve the money.
