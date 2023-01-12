Abu Dhabi: Man to pay Dh50,000 for assaulting ex-wife, knocking out her teeth

The appeals court in the emirate upholds an earlier ruling asking the man to compensate the woman for the physical, moral, material damages she suffered

An Abu Dhabi resident who was convicted of hitting his ex-wife with a screwdriver and boxing her, causing her to lose her front teeth, has been told to pay her Dh50,000 in damages.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Appeals Court has upheld an earlier ruling by the court of first instance that obligated the man to pay the amount to his ex-wife in compensation for the physical, moral and material damages she suffered as a result of the beatings.

Official court documents stated that the woman filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband demanding that he pays her Dh300,000 in compensation for the damages.

She said the man had hit her in the face and other body parts using a screwdriver and also boxed her while they were still married.

The attacks led her to losing her incisors and caused bruises to her face and other body parts.

This domestic violence had caused the couple to separate.

The woman had earlier filed a criminal case against the man and court convicted him of assaulting her.

She then filed a civil lawsuit against him.

The Civil Court of First Instance had earlier ruled that the man pay Dh50,000 to his ex-wife in compensation for the physical, moral and material damages.

Both the man and the woman however challenged the ruling to the appeals court.

The man stressed that his ex-wife had already been awarded a temporary compensation of Dh16,000 in the criminal court ruling, which also included compensation for all the damages.

The woman said in her appeal that the compensation amount awarded to her by the first insurance court was to small compared to the damages she suffered and requested that it’s increased to Dh300,000.

Court however dismissed all their claims and maintained the ruling by the first instance court which awarded the woman Dh50,000 in compensation for all the damages.

Both the woman and her ex-husband have been told to pay for their legal expenses.

