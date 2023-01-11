UAE: Man sues towing company, driver for Dh197,000 after luxury car sustains damage

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 9:48 AM

A motorist sued a towing company and its driver for causing an accident that damaged his expensive vehicle. He had demanded that they jointly pay him Dh197,000 in compensation for the financial and moral damages he suffered.

The car owner said in his lawsuit that he owns a Lexus vehicle of 2016 model and he had agreed to sell it to a buyer at Dh265,000. It was agreed that the vehicle would be transported to the buyer for examination, after which he would receive the purchase amount.

When the vehicle was being transported on the towing truck owned by the first defendant, and being driven by the second defendant, the latter caused a major accident that resulted in the vehicle being damaged.

The tow truck driver had been referred to the traffic misdemeanour court and was fined for causing the road accident due to recklessness.

Subsequently, the buyer refused to purchase the vehicle due to the severe damage it sustained.

The complainant had repaired his vehicle and the value of the replaced spare parts amounted to Dh90,424, while the repair costed Dh21,576, according to the invoices and documents he presented to court.

The market value of the vehicle before the accident was Dh260,000. But this reduced to Dh175,000 following the accident, according to a vehicle expert.

The final verdict in the case is yet to be issued.

