Abu Dhabi: Construction firm ordered to pay Dh883,000 to bus rental company after refusing to uphold contract

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 8:22 AM

A construction firm in Abu Dhabi has been ordered to pay Dh883,000 it owes to a bus supply and rental company.

The firm had hired buses from the company to transport its workers but it refused to pay.

Official court documents stated that the bus supply and rental company filed a lawsuit with the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, demanding that the contracting company be ordered to pay Dh883,000 for using their buses and other equipment.

The bus rental company said that it had signed a contract with the construction firm, agreeing to rent them buses for transporting their workers.

The rental amount accumulated over time and the contracting firm refused to pay, which prompted the plaintiff to drag the company to court.

The complainant also presented to court a copy of its commercial licence, a copy of the defendant’s commercial license, a contract and copies of purchase orders and invoices to support its claims.

It was established from the documents that the value that the defendant had to pay had reached more than Dh883,000.

After hearing from all parties, the judge issued a ruling ordering the contracting firm to pay Dh883,000 to the bus supply and rental company.

The court also obliged the company to pay legal interest at the rate of 5 per cent annually on that amount, in addition to the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

