Abu Dhabi: Man ordered to return Dh33,000 he stole from friend's credit card

A young man who illegally transferred Dh33,000 from his friend’s credit card has been told to return the cash to the victim.

The Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance also ordered the defendant to pay Dh3,000 to his friend in compensation for the damages.

The Arab man had filed a lawsuit against his friend demanding that he pay back the Dh33,000 he illegally transferred from his credit card. He also requested that the defendant pay him Dh7,000 in compensation for moral and material damages he suffered.

He explained in his lawsuit that the defendant had obtained his credit card details and used them to transfer Dh33,000 from the card without his knowledge and consent.

Police investigations had confirmed that the defendant illegally wired the money from his friend’s credit card.

The Al Ain Criminal Court had earlier convicted the man and fined him Dh50,000 after he was found guilty of theft and violating online laws.

The defendant did not appear in court to present his defence in the case, despite being served and summoned.

After looking into the case, the civil judge issued a ruling instructing the defendant to pay back the money he took from his friend’s credit card.

The defendant was told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

