Artificial rain in Dubai: 'Rainy Summer' event to be held in parks with swimming pool, restaurants, sport activities

Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 5:38 PM

Tired of the summer heat? Do you want to have fun in the rain? Here is your chance to enjoy artificial rain and water activities.

The Dubai Municipality has launched the ‘Rainy Summer’ event in collaboration with Ferjan Dubai at Al Barsha Pond Park from August 16 until August 20, 2023, and at Al Warqa 3 Park, from August 23 until 27. The event will also offer snowy soap activities and swimming pools, recreational and sporting events, and workshops for children, such as African drum, and will be open for residents from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm, extending until 11:00 pm during the weekends at both parks.

Products by Ferjan Dubai will also be showcased at the events, along with a number of restaurants and cafes offering various types of food and beverages, and tailored rest tents for people that prefer staying with their children during various recreational activities.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, director of the Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities, said that summer leisure events in Dubai's numerous facilities and parks allow all citizens of Dubai to enjoy the entertainment and offerings available in these facilities. “The ‘Rainy Summer’ is an event that is providing rich experiences for children to enjoy the summer season with its distinctive and appealing activities. This initiative reflects the Municipality's efforts to provide the best quality of life and well-being for various segments of the community, thereby enhancing the quality of life and happiness of Dubai residents,” said AL Zarooni.

Jamal Al Shuaibi, director of the ‘Rainy Summer’ project at Ferjan Dubai, said: “The importance of summer activities is aimed at children and the residents of Dubai, as well as their vital role in achieving optimal investment in children's time. This event is an extension of the knowledge and recreational activities and festivals organised will help strengthen the bonds of cohesion among the people of Dubai by promoting family and community ties, well-being, and quality of life,” said Al Shuaibi.

“The event includes creative competitions for children that combine sports with entertainment while boosting the mental ability of participants. It also features performances in the two gardens for local community projects, enabling families to implement unique activities that combine economic and humanitarian dimensions that are consistent with Al Freej traditions and the Emirati’s long-standing heritage,” Al Shuaibi added.

