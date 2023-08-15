Fine dining on a budget in Dubai: Summer Restaurant Week dates, offers announced

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 2:56 PM

Foodies in Dubai are in for a treat starting this Friday (August 18) as the Summer Restaurant Week returns. About 60 top dining destinations are participating in the event, giving residents the chance to undertake a gastronomical journey at low prices.

Held as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), residents can savour deals at Michelin-recognised restaurants and leading dining destinations during the event that will be on till August 27.

Participating restaurants will offer fixed price menus. Two-course lunches will be offered at select restaurants at Dh95, while three-course dinners start from Dh150.

Offers will be rolled at home-grown fine-dining restaurants, including those with the famed Michelin star and several venues that made it to the Bib Gourmand category in the Michelin Guide Dubai. This list includes 11 Woodfire; Indya by Vineet; Folly; Al Fanar; Fi'Lia, Lowe; Yaba by Chef Shaheen; and Al Nafoorah, among others.

