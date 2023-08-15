UAE: Up to 30% lower prices for outdoor activities during summer

From jet skiing to yacht rides, operators offer discounted rates during the hotter months; prices are expected to rise from September

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 4:32 PM

If you want to try out some of the great outdoor adventures and thrilling activities in the UAE at discounted prices, now is the time! Unitl the end of the summer, outdoor thrill-seeking activities like jet skiing, off-road buggy rides, and many more are available at nearly 30 per cent lower prices than in the winter.

Tourism companies have said that outdoor activities are priced lower than indoor activities during the summer months, and that the prices will increase from early September.

Here are the top 6 activities you can experience at discounted prices:

1. Scuba diving

Have you ever been curious about what it feels like to breathe underwater?

There are several operators in the UAE offering scuba diving. This activity provides a unique chance to immerse oneself in an underwater world. Exploring the ocean's depths, thriving marine life, and captivating coral makes for a memorable experience.

The cost of the activity usually starts at Dh400, while several diving schools have indicated that the price during the summer is Dh299.

2. Yacht rides

You can hire a yacht for a nearly 30 per cent less during the summer. A yacht tour offers a calm and luxurious getaway from everyday life while allowing you to feel the soft sea wind and take in the alluring views along the Dubai coastline.

Sandeep Nanje from nanjeyatchs.com said that the winter prices start at Dh300 per hour and go up to Dh2,500, tailored for the client’s requirements. “The current prices are nearly 30 per cent [discounted] and can be availed until September end. However, the month of October is in heavy demand,” said Nanje.

3. Dhow cruise experience

The dhow cruise stands out as a unique and captivating experience in Dubai. The traditional Arabian wooden boat provides a unique way to explore the inland waters. Enjoy a romantic meal on a dhow boat where delicious meals are combined with the beautiful Dubai skyline or the old Dubai Creek.

The normal price of a dhow cruise starts at Dh65 depending on the location. However, during the summer months, a romantic meal while sailing on the waters starts at Dh45.

4. Jet skiing

Jet skiing offers an exhilarating water adventure with a heart-pounding experience. Feel the adrenaline rushing zipping across the water's surface, with the art of balancing and speed.

Tthe standard cost is Dh60 for 30 minutes, and the activity is available at many locations across the country. Only 15 days remain if you want to take advantage of a nearly 30 per cent discount, though.

5. Desert buggy rides

Take an off-road buggy ride in the desert for a thrilling trip that will awaken your inner adventurers. Feel the rush of excitement as you ride over the sands and challenging terrain, exploring the golden dunes.

The regular cost of a buggy per hour starts at Dh80, but currently, many places are offering a 20-25 per cent discount on their regular prices.

6. Deep sea fishing

Set out on a deep-sea fishing trip and venture into the vast ocean for an exciting catch. Along with the thrill, deep-sea fishing offers breathtaking views of the sun rising and setting over the water.

Operators are providing nearly 30 per cent discount for deep sea fishing. “We have selected boats and yachts for deep sea fishing which we provide discounts for.” Said Dinesh, manager at deepseafishingdubai.com, adding that the regular starting price is Dh300.

