Dubai staycations go as low as Dh99 this summer; top offers revealed

Missed the recent flash sale offered by a popular hotel? Don't worry, other deals are still up for grabs — but only for a limited period

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 2:52 PM

If you are a fan of staycations, then there couldn’t be a better time to book one in Dubai than August, when some packages at prominent hotels start for as low as Dh99.

The Rove Hotel had offered a summer staycation flash sale starting from Dh99 on over 10,000 rooms over the last few days. The popularity of the offer led the hotel chain to extend the sale further so more people could take advantage of it. “The response to it has been very positive,” said Paul Bridger, COO of Rove Hotels. “We've seen some great success with the launch of the 'Summer of Rove' campaign and our staycation offer.”

He also added that the hotel group has seen a huge increase in demand for staycations, especially during the weekends. “Some of our hotels are achieving occupancies of up to 98 per cent over the past few weeks,” he said. “Our monthly stay packages are also in demand among those looking for flexibility and the convenience of living in a hotel.”

Even though the Rove flash sale is over, there are plenty of other promos available across the UAE. Here is a list of the top offers: (Additional taxes may apply to the room rates mentioned)

Tll Premier Inn hotels in Dubai are offering 30 per cent off their room rates during a four-day flash sale running from August 1 to 4. This means rooms are available from just Dh110 for overnight stays in bookings up until March next year. Additionally, kids aged 15 and under can stay at no charge, and also receive complimentary breakfast with any bed and breakfast bookings. At JA, the Manor, in Dubai South, there are discounts of up to 40 per cent this summer. Room rates start at Dh122, with guests getting a daily credit of Dh50 that can be used on F&B and experiences. At Leva Hotel, Al Mazaya Centre, there are discounts of up to 30 per cent when using the code GSTLV on their website bookings. This takes the room rate down to roughly Dh180. At Aloft Abu Dhabi, the room rate starts at Dh166 per night and there are several offers to choose from. Families can also benefit from a ‘Buy 2 rooms, get 50% off the 2nd room’ offer. The First Collection JVC, which was named one of the world’s hottest new hotels by TripAdvisor last year, is offering staycations with room rates starting at Dh200. Guests can also enjoy 20 per cent off spa treatments and a variety of water sports at Soluna Beach Club on The Palm Jumeirah — to which the hotel will provide free transfers. Offers are valid until the end of September.

Luxury Stay

If low-cost staycations aren’t your thing and you are looking for a more high-end, luxurious experience, here are some good deals to consider:

At the Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf Villas, in the heart of Dubai's enchanting Madinat Jumeirah Resort, guests can enjoy a blend of traditional Arabian charm and contemporary elegance in a private villa. Prices start at approximately Dh1,330 and offer resort credit of up to Dh700+ per stay (for suite bookings), unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, and KiDS Club access for junior guests. The Vida Creek Harbour Hotel is the perfect spot to unwind by the infinity pool or rejuvenate at the spa. This summer, kids stay and eat for free on the same meal plan booked by their parents, plus free access to the kids’ club. Guests can also avail up to 25 per cent off the best available rate. Prices start at Dh395. If a drive to Hatta and a stay with panoramic views of the Hajjar mountains is your idea of a perfectly relaxing staycation, then head to JA Hatta Fort Hotel. With up to 40 per cent discounts on room rates and up to Dh100 credit back, it can be a practical getaway. Room rates start at Dh417.

