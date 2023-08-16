Dh95 for fancy 2-course lunch? 8 best fine dining deals in Dubai as Summer Restaurant Week kicks off

Residents can enjoy Italian, Greek, Mediterranean, Lebanese, Indian and other cuisines from around the world in beautiful settings

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 4:06 PM

Summer Restaurant Week is kicking off in Dubai on August 18. Residents can enjoy fine dining experiences from around the world right here in then emirate.

If you are confused about what to eat and where to go, then team KT has put together a guide to help you navigate the food fiesta. Here are the eight best deals we found:

1. Carnival by Tresind:

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know the brand Tresind. The Tresind Studio has been awarded 2 Michelin stars, and its sister concern Carnival by Tresind is known for its delicious food and remarkable theatrics. If you have been waiting for a chance to dine at this establishment, wait no further. With a 2-course menu priced at Dh95 and 3-course menu priced at Dh250, this is the perfect opportunity to savour anything from their soft-shell crab to their Aam sutra.

2. Venus Ristorante

If you are in the mood for some great Italian fare, then head to Venus Ristorante, located on the Bluewaters Island. Located in the Caesars Palace, the eatery serves up everything from their salmon carpaccio to roasted baby chicken in their special summer restaurant week menu. Priced at Dh95 for a two-course lunch and Dh150 for a 3-course dinner, it is great value for money with beautiful views at Venus.

3. Filia

Headed by a team of ambitious women, this restaurant was awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand award for two years in a row. Their special menu serves up several of their iconic dishes including the Fi’liamisu- the restaurant’s take on the popular tiramisu. Priced at Dh150 for a three-course meal, the eatery also offers a kid's menu for Dh35.

4. LOWE

The first restaurant in the UAE to win a Michelin Green Star, LOWE has created a name for itself as a sustainable eatery where nothing except eggshells and avocado pits go to waste. The sustainable eatery is putting up a special menu that includes its potato skin ice cream. Intrigued? Head to Al Barari where the restaurant is located. The menu is priced at Dh95 for a two-course lunch and Dh150 for a 3-course dinner.

5. 11 Woodfire

Located in a villa in Jumeirah, dining at 11 Woodfire is a chic yet casual affair. The one-Michelin starred restaurant, which is the brainchild of Chef Akmal Anuar, is known for its fresh ingredients and elegant ambiance. A three-course meal is priced at Dh250.

6. Skafos

Located on the banks of Dubai Creek, this restaurant serves traditional Greek, Italian and Spanish dishes; reimagined the Skafos way. With dishes such as Roasted Cauliflower Steak, Garlic Butter Chicken and saffron panna cotta on the menu, it promises to be a delicious fare priced at Dh150 for a three-course meal.

7. Ibn Al Bahar

The Lebanese restaurant located in the Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah is known for its seafood and delicious mezze. With calamari, shrimp and lady fish on the menu, this is the perfect place for all seafood lovers. Their special summer restaurant week menu is priced at Dh250 per person.

8. SOON Nobby & True Izakaya

This one is for all the Japanese food lovers. Soon is located in JLT and is split over six different areas, allowing diners to choose whichever ambience best suits their mood. From mudcrab udon to lamb neck kakuni, there is plenty to try out on the menu. The special menu is priced at Dh150 for a three-course dinner.

