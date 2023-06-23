Ajman Ruler pardons 166 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

Orders are aimed at ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for the pilgrims as they carry out their sacred rituals
Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 166 prisoners who have demonstrated good conduct during their incarceration in Ajman's correctional and punitive facilities, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
The move by the Ruler of Ajman is a compassionate gesture aimed at providing prisoners with a chance to begin a new life and ease the difficulties faced by their families.
Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, thanked the Ajman Ruler for this noble gesture, which is aimed at bringing happiness to people and ensuring social cohesion, adding that the procedures for the prisoners' release will be initiated immediately.
