UAE President orders release of 988 prisoners for Eid Al Adha 2023

By WAM Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 1:52 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 2:22 PM

As residents across the country gear up to celebrate Eid Al Adha this year, the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the release of 988 inmates from correctional facilities.

It is common practice for Rulers of each of the UAE's emirates to pardon prisoners during significant Islamic occasions. The President's pardon gives the released prisoners an opportunity to rethink their future, and positively contribute to the service of their families and communities, in order to lead successful social and professional lives.