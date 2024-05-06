UAE: New committee to oversee transfer of housing grants for citizens

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 2:06 PM

A committee has been formed to handle citizens' requests regarding the transfer of housing grants under the legislation in force prior to October 2018, whether through sale or exchange with other citizens.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) said that the committee's objective is to address cases that occurred before October 2, 2018, in accordance with approved regulations, prioritising the public interest.

Starting from May 6 until July 31, 2024, the newly formed committee will accept requests at the ISKAN Abu Dhabi Centre.

ADHA stipulated that the requests submitted to the committee should pertain to cases which took place before October 2, 2018 and must include the relevant contract of sale or exchange, in addition to official proof of the financial implications, which was paid or received during the conveyance process.

Moreover, the following conditions must be met to submit requests concerning the conveyance of housing grants through sale and purchase: a citizen must own a residential land or a suitable alternative housing option in the emirate, with an undertaking not to sell it, registering it in the Real Estate Register as a housing grant, while not concurrently claiming another residential land grant or housing grant, or a house purchase loan. Additionally, written consent from the wife is required.

In the case of exchange with other citizens, the exchange criteria outlined in the updated housing programmes and housing benefits policies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are applicable, along with written consent from the wife.

ADHA underscored that committee decisions shall be final, with no requests accepted beyond the designated deadline.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of ADHA, said, "The formation of a committee to decide on requests concerning the conveyance of housing grants comes in line with the goals of the Abu Dhabi government to ensure the achievement of public interest."

Al Muhairi highlighted the importance of expediting the process and making appropriate decisions concerning them, to ensure that this matter can be conclusively resolved.

He emphasised that the committee is intended to address only the cases of housing grant conveyance that took place prior to October 2, 2018. The updated provisions, housing policies and housing benefits in Abu Dhabi are applicable to the new cases that took place after the aforementioned date.

