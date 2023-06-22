Eid Al Adha in Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed orders release of 650 prisoners

It is common practice for Rulers of each of the emirates to pardon inmates during significant occasions

By Web Desk Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 3:55 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 4:14 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, orders the release of 650 inmates of punitive and correctional institutions in Dubai on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al Adha.

These inmates hail from various countries and have been sentenced in various cases. The pardon allows released prisoners to rethink their future and positively contribute to the service of their families and communities in order to lead successful social and professional lives.

It is common practice for Rulers of each of the UAE's emirates to pardon prisoners during significant Islamic occasions. On Wednesday, the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the release of 988 inmates from correctional facilities.

