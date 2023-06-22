Ruler of Umm Al Quwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 3:22 PM

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has pardoned a number of prisoners from punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The Ruler of Umm Al Quwain expressed his best wishes to the prisoners and his hopes that they will use this opportunity to integrate positively back into society.

This step comes as part of Sheikh Saud's efforts to allow pardoned inmates to start a new life and bring about joy to their families during the Eid festivity.

