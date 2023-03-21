UAE President orders release of 1,025 inmates for Ramadan

If the moon is spotted today, the holy month will begin on Wednesday, March 22

By WAM Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 9:05 AM

On the occasion of Ramadan, as more than 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide gear up to embrace the rituals of the holy month, the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, has ordered the release of 1,025 inmates from prison. The pardoned prisoners had been sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offences.

It is common practice for Rulers of each of the UAE's emirates to pardon prisoners during significant Islamic occasions. The President's pardon gives the released prisoners an opportunity to rethink their future, and positively contribute to the service of their families and communities, in order to lead successful social and professional lives.

As excitement for the holy month builds, the UAE's moon sighting committee will meet after the Maghrib (sunset) prayer to determine the start of the month. Before Ramadan begins, people and religious authorities take a look at the night sky to view the crescent moon – a tradition that has been followed for ages in Islam.

If the moon is spotted today, the holy month will begin on Wednesday, March 22. If not, the month will begin on on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted.