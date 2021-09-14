UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year

Dubai - Residents can travel to more countries now as borders reopen.

By Web Report Published: Tue 14 Sep 2021, 2:19 AM

UAE residents will enjoy two more long weekends for the remainder of 2021.

This year has been a year of long breaks for the people of UAE with the first long-weekend marked in May on the eve of Eid Al Fitr when residents enjoyed a five-day break from May 11 to 15.

The last long weekend arrived in July during Eid Al Adha when residents had a six-day break from Monday, July 19 (the Day of Arafah) to Saturday, July 24. It was the longest break for residents this year.

Residents got a three-day long break on the eve of the Islamic New Year. The Hijri year started on August 10, but an official holiday was declared on August 12, followed by a two-day weekend.

Another three-day weekend is likely to run from Thursday, October 21, to Saturday, October 23 to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The last break, which consists of four days, will run from Wednesday, December 1, to Saturday, December 4 on the occasion of Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.

As more and more people get Covid-19 vaccinated in the UAE and worldwide, this allows countries to open their borders and welcome people from other countries who have been vaccinated.

