UAE: Long Eid Al Fitr break in 2022

Six-day-long Eid Al Adha break likely in 2021.

Expected dates for Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha in 2021 were recently revealed, as well as Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr dates for 2022.

According to astronomical calculations, Monday, July 19, 2021 is expected to be Arafah Day, said Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, UAE Barq reported.

The first day of Eid Al Adha will fall on July 20 this year. The government had previously announced that Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha holiday would be four days long - including the weekend, the break adds up to a six-day holiday.

The astronomer also revealed that April 2 is expected to be the first day of Ramadan in 2022, while Eid Al Fitr would likely fall on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Earlier last year, authorities had announced Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 in 2022. Depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon in 2022, if Eid falls on May 2 (Monday), residents can look forward to a long break.