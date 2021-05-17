News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Long Eid Al Fitr break in 2022

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 17, 2021

(KT file)

Six-day-long Eid Al Adha break likely in 2021.


Expected dates for Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha in 2021 were recently revealed, as well as Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr dates for 2022.

According to astronomical calculations, Monday, July 19, 2021 is expected to be Arafah Day, said Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, UAE Barq reported.

The first day of Eid Al Adha will fall on July 20 this year. The government had previously announced that Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha holiday would be four days long - including the weekend, the break adds up to a six-day holiday.

The astronomer also revealed that April 2 is expected to be the first day of Ramadan in 2022, while Eid Al Fitr would likely fall on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Earlier last year, authorities had announced Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 in 2022. Depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon in 2022, if Eid falls on May 2 (Monday), residents can look forward to a long break.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210322&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210129277&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 