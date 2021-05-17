- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Long Eid Al Fitr break in 2022
Six-day-long Eid Al Adha break likely in 2021.
Expected dates for Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha in 2021 were recently revealed, as well as Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr dates for 2022.
According to astronomical calculations, Monday, July 19, 2021 is expected to be Arafah Day, said Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, UAE Barq reported.
The first day of Eid Al Adha will fall on July 20 this year. The government had previously announced that Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha holiday would be four days long - including the weekend, the break adds up to a six-day holiday.
The astronomer also revealed that April 2 is expected to be the first day of Ramadan in 2022, while Eid Al Fitr would likely fall on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Earlier last year, authorities had announced Eid Al Fitr holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 in 2022. Depending on the sighting of the Shawwal moon in 2022, if Eid falls on May 2 (Monday), residents can look forward to a long break.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hot, dusty forecast for Monday
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Six dead as powerful Cyclone Tauktae heads for...
Thousands of disaster response personnel had been deployed to the... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Three earthquakes rock Japan in a day
The biggest earthquake was located in the Pacific Ocean off the... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed partially amends law on judicial...
The law will be published in the Official Gazette. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New cards offering discounts to workers...
As many as 55,000 labourers will get discounts in the first stage. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
More UAE residents plan to travel in 2021: Survey
59% of residents in the UAE and KSA took a domestic or international... READ MORE
-
MENA
This is not a time to be silent: Arab-Israeli...
He called for an immediate ceasefire as the death toll rises in Gaza... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE expats rush to vaccinate kids between 12 and...
Government's bid to inoculate adolescents excites parents amid an... READ MORE
Government
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE