Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE
There are four more long breaks to look forward to this year.
UAE residents can look forward to four more long weekends in 2021.
According to the official list of holidays approved by the UAE Cabinet for the public and private sectors for 2021-2022, the breaks will range from three to six days.
- Arafah Day is expected to be on July 19 (Zul Hijjah 9).
- Eid Al Adha: The next break coming up in 2021, the Eid Al Adha holiday will likely be from (Zul Hijjah 10 to 12) Tuesday, July 20 to Thursday, July 22, followed by a two-day weekend. (dates are subject to moon sighting)
- Hijri New Year: Starting on the eve of the Islamic New Year, the three-day weekend will begin on Thursday, August 12.
Full list of UAE holidays in 2021
- Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): The three-day runs from Thursday, October 21 to Saturday, October 23.
- Commemoration Day & UAE National Day: The last of the year, this break will run for four days from Wednesday, December 1 to Saturday, December 4.
