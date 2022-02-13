UAE: 'World's Coolest Winter' campaign sees big jump in local tourism, hotel revenues

Domestic tourists jumped to 1.3 million in the second edition compared to 950,000 in the previous edition

Kayaking in the UAE. Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 3:06 PM

The second edition of the UAE's 'World's Coolest Winter' campaign has ended on a high note, resulting in a boost to domestic tourism and a significant increase in revenues for the hotel operators.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the second season of the 'World's Coolest Winter' campaign at Expo 2020 Dubai site on December 15, 2021.

The second edition expanded on the previous year's campaign and covered domestic and foreign tourism.

Al Zorah Natural Reserve. Photo: Supplied

The number of domestic tourists jumped to 1.3 million in the second edition compared to 950,000 in the previous edition, an increase of 36 per cent, according to the UAE Government Media Office announcement made on Sunday.

While the occupancy rate of hotel establishments during this period reached 73 per cent compared to 66 per cent earlier, recording an increase of seven per cent.

Najd Al Maqsar Heritage Village, Sharjah. Photo: Supplied

The campaign recorded a remarkable turnout and participation on social media, achieving more than half a million interactions worldwide on different platforms, while the reach rate exceeded half a billion.

The #WorldsCoolestWinter hashtag was used in more than 71,000 photos and videos on social media.

A panoramic view of the winding roads of the Jebel Hafit mountains as the sun rises. Photo: Supplied

The second edition ran from December 15 2021, till the end of January 2022 to familiarise residents and international tourists with the UAE winter activities.

It was the largest campaign of its kind in the UAE to showcase the country's diversity of touristic and recreational attractions, the beauty of its natural landscapes, and the hospitality of its people.

Jubail Mangroves Park. Photo: Supplied

"The different activities during the 'World's Coolest Winter' campaign have shown the UAE's landmarks and destinations in a new way, by introducing visitors to the UAE's unique tourism potential, providing them with the opportunity to enjoy natural beauty, tourism services, rich cultural, historical and environmental heritage, and to undergo exceptional experiences during the winter vacation," said Dr Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council.

Paragliding in Dubai. Photo: Supplied

"We will continue to promote domestic tourism, as we believe it is a strategic axis of the national economy and development journey. The Emirates Tourism Council will continue in presenting plans and enhancing efforts, through coordination and joint work with all stakeholders in the tourism sector, to double the results that have been achieved, by 2030," he said.

Saeed Al Eter, the Chair of the UAE Government Media Office, said that the UAE driven by its rich, highly equipped and efficient heritage, entertainment and cultural components and destinations, is now considered one of the most sought-after destinations in the regional and global tourism industry.

Jebel Jais zipline, Photo: Supplied

As part of celebrating mild weather and tourist destinations in the UAE, the campaign also witnessed the launch of the 'Let's Make Their Winter Warmer' campaign, raising $11.5 million by 155,000 donors from 120 countries around the world, for the benefit of 110,000 refugee and displaced families and disadvantaged families in the Arab region and Africa.

The initiative was recognised by The Guinness Book of World Records for the longest continuous live broadcast (video) of 268 hours and the largest number of direct views in one moment for a humanitarian campaign via YouTube, with a total of 700,000 views at the same time.

