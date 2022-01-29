UAE winter escapes: Your guide to camping in the Abu Dhabi desert; top resorts and retreats

Four beautiful spots to enjoy a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert.

Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022

The cooler temperature makes it a perfect time to head outdoors and experience Abu Dhabi's natural attractions, camping grounds and hotspots.

For ‘campers’ who want to explore nature while still enjoying modern luxuries, the Abu Dhabi desert is home to several exceptional five-star resorts and retreats.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, as part of the UAE’s ‘World's Coolest Winter’ campaign, welcomes visitors and residents to top luxury desert escapes.

In its newly launched Desert Guide, the department highlights four beautiful spots to choose from for a comfortable and luxurious stay while exploring the magnificent desert and enjoying a night under the stars.

Arabian Nights Village

Located just beyond the Al Wathba region, the Arabian Nights Village is a hybrid camping-hotel resort, offering visitors the opportunity to embrace Emirati history and the timeless beauty of the desert. There are two traditional-style watchtowers: Zakher and Al Manhal, named after the residences of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. There are four accommodation types on offer and plenty of desert activities to explore from camel rides to quad biking.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

This resort in Liwa desert is a luxurious escape steeped in the Empty Quarter’s intriguing traditions. It offers breath-taking views and an array of stunning accommodations and desert activities, such as camel or horse trekking and archery. There’s also a range of excursions that reflect the region’s ancient cultural traditions, including early morning desert walks, falconry and more.

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa

This resort offers a classic Arabian ambience hidden in the desert, with luxury accommodation, a spa, Turkish hammam, plunge pools, steam rooms and salt saunas. It’s 103 guest rooms and villas are inspired by classical dwellings. Nestled deep within the desert landscape, the resort offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of Abu Dhabi City.

Telal Resort Al Ain

Set in the outskirts of Al Ain City in Remah desert, the resort has a camp-like setting paired with all the comforts of a top hotel. The boutique desert resort recreates the traditions of the Emirati experience in a comfortable luxury atmosphere. There are traditionally decorated suites and Bedouin-themed villas with direct desert access.

Visitors, nature-lovers and adventure-seekers can find more information on visitabudhabi.ae/en.

