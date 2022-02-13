Charter a yacht, watch the sunset: Dubai's beaches offer scenic getaway experiences

Apart from being a spot for sun, sand and sea lovers, the Emirate's beaches offer family-friendly activities and picturesque views

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 2:49 PM

Dubai’s beaches are key attractions highlighted by the #DubaiDestinations initiative launched by the Dubai Media Council to showcase some exceptional activities and experiences offered by the emirate.

Here are a few activities you can indulge in at Dubai’s most beloved beaches.

Jumeirah Public Beach: Sun, sea, sand and more

Apart from being a spot for sun, sand and sea lovers, Jumeirah Public Beach has a range of family-friendly attractions and sporting facilities, including volleyball courts and a jogging track for those who like to keep up their fitness routine.

Runners, rollerbladers, cyclists and water sports enthusiasts will find the beach an exciting option to engage in physical activities. The beach has a lot of benches to enjoy the view and a big, modern playground for kids. There’s also a library on the beach with beanie bags and tables for people to read in comfort.

The Beach at Jumeirah Beach Residence

Located right at the heart of Dubai’s biggest lifestyle destination, The Beach is a great place to enjoy a bite to eat and go shopping.

The Beach Mall offers an outdoor cinema, water sports, banana boating, camel rides, and an enormous inflatable water park named Dubai Aqua Park, anchored just offshore, featuring trampolines, slides, climbing frames, swings and various obstacles.

The Beach is also a great location for seeing the biggest observation wheel in the world, Ain Dubai.

The Sunset Beach in Umm Suqeim

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Burj Al Arab is another beach that has been a favourite among both residents and visitors for decades - The Sunset Beach in Umm Suqeim.

Offering breathtaking views of the world’s most luxurious hotel, which provides a perfect backdrop for selfies, the beach is one of the most picturesque stretches of sand in the emirate.

Beachgoers can enjoy stand-up paddleboarding or kayaking around the landmark hotel’s island and even surf in the waters. Known as one of Dubai’s best surfing beaches, the beach offers a vantage point to view beautiful sunsets.

Kite Beach

Another beach that is popular among both the general public and adventure lovers is Kite Beach. Named after the many kite surfers and kite flyers that have made this stretch of sand their own, you can play beach volleyball or test your skills in stand-up paddle-boarding and kayaking. You can rent sunbeds, umbrellas, and towels and spend the day on the white sand with a view of the Burj Al Arab.

The beach hosts plenty of non-aqua activities, too, including a skatepark, an outdoor trampoline and a toddler-friendly area. Kite Beach is a popular haunt for foodies with many food trucks that assemble here both during the day and the evening.

Black Palace Beach

Among public beaches in the city, the Black Palace Beach is a truly hidden gem. Running from the Dubai Marine Beach Resort to the Four Seasons, the pristine stretch of golden beach is a brilliant spot for sun-seekers and attracts runners, rollerbladers, cyclists, water sports enthusiasts and more.

The beach gets its name from its location next to a string of royal palaces located alongside an untouched shoreline, with views of Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab in the distance.

Al Mamzar Park

Another beach destination that offers countless fun activities, especially for families, is the Al Mamzar Park. Home to five separate beaches set amidst lush barbecue areas, landscaped playgrounds, lagoons, swimming pools, manicured lawns and bicycle paths, the area provides many great picnic spots for families. This public beach even has its own amphitheatre.

Uniquely, only women and children are allowed here on Mondays and Wednesdays. For an extra cost, you can rent a sun lounger, or even book a private, air-conditioned beach bungalow for a more exclusive experience. It’s also a great spot for jet skiing.

Luxurious private beaches

Many of Dubai’s beaches are attached to resorts, allowing guests to enjoy the sun and sand along Dubai’s shoreline while lazing on hotel sun loungers and taking advantage of world-class hospitality.

Even if you’re not staying at a beach hotel, treating yourself to a day’s beach pass is always a great option. The Bulgari Resort and Residences’ palatial beachfront property can be found on Dubai’s new ‘treasure island’ – Jumeirah Bay, with stunning views of the Dubai cityscape.

Luxury knows no bounds at The Madinat Jumeirah private beach, which offers fantastic views of turquoise waters and the iconic Burj Al Arab. This private beach is accessible from both Jumeirah Al Qasr and Mina A’Salam. Larger than other private beaches, this gorgeous sandy strip stretches out for an impressive two kilometres.

Also, in the Jumeirah area is the One and Only Royal Mirage private beach, a kilometre of pristine sands and serene waters that offer extraordinary views of Palm Jumeirah.

La Mer

Photo: Visit Dubai

La Mer is Dubai’s must-visit beachfront destination. It is home to countless restaurants, cafes, ice cream parlours, unique boutique and luxury retail shops, and the Laguna Waterpark.

With twinkling lights and some of the city’s best street art along the beachfront promenade, La Mer is teeming with unique, Instagrammable backdrops.

Charter a yacht

For sea-lovers who want to go on an expedition in the water, chartering a yacht is an easy option. You can also take a catamaran cruise around the islands of The World or try your hand at some deep-sea fishing.

The warm and shallow waters off Dubai are teeming with fish including barracuda, snapper, kingfish, grouper, long tail tuna, giant mackerel, trevally and so much more.

More recent additions to Dubai’s beach resort scene also include:

- Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island

- W Dubai – The Palm

- Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah Dubai, Jumeirah Beach

- Emerald Palace Kempinski, The Palm

- Rixos The Palm Dubai

- Kempinski The Palm

- Fairmont The Palm

- White Beach

- Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah